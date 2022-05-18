BRIEF—Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma launches Luzsana Biotechnology

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals – one of the largest pharma companies in China – today announced it is launching Luzsana Biotechnology.
What makes Luzsana unique, says Hengrui, is that:
- Luzsana, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hengrui Pharma, will co-develop medicines with Hengrui Pharma and commercialize in the USA, Europe and Japan;
- Initial pipeline focuses on 11 high-potential programs in oncology, oncology supportive care, and metabolics, across all stages of development; and
- Luzsana can leverage Hengrui Pharma’s discovery work, clinical trials network and manufacturing capabilities to reduce cost savings and reinvest money in tailored solutions that will help improve availability, accessibility, and affordability of medicines.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily email roundup of the best biotech & pharma news, M&A deals, boardroom moves, comment, analysis, features, interviews and podcasts.