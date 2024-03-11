Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—MHRA approves Vanflyta and Velspity

Biotechnology
11 March 2024

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today approved Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo’s (quizartinib) to be used alongside chemotherapy as first line treatment for adults who have acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Quizartinib has been approved to be used alongside chemotherapy as first line treatment for adults who have AML with a mutation in the FLT3 gene called ‘FLT3-ITD’.

This regulatory approval is supported by evidence from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III clinical trial involving 539 adult patients (aged between 18 and 75 years) newly diagnosed with FLT3-ITD positive AML.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vanflyta scores a first with EU approval
13 November 2023
Biotechnology
FDA approves Vanflyta for newly-diagnosed AML
21 July 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Quizartinib marketing authorization application validated by EMA
23 August 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze