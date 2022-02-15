Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—New investment fund from Newton Biocapital

Belgian life sciences investor Newton Biocapital has launched a new fund, NBC II, which will focus on supporting the growth and value creation in preclinical and clinical stage companies, to find solutions for chronic diseases.

The fund has initial capital commitments of 50 million euros ($57 million) and a target size of 150 million euros.

The cornerstone investor was the Beligan sovereign wealth fund, SFPI/FPIM.

Newton’s strategy is to leverage research and innovation in both Europe and Japan, drawing from what it regards as a “special synergy between the two complementary regions.”

NBC II will build on the investment strategy of NBC I, which was launched in 2017.

Managing partner Alain Parthoens said: “Our strong ties to the life sciences ecosystems of both Europe and Japan differentiates our fund from others and unlocks unique opportunities for our portfolio companies through our connections with international investors and pharmaceutical companies.”

