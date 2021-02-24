Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Nordic Nanovector raises $42.5 million in private placement

Biotechnology
24 February 2021

Norwegian biopharma Nordic Nanovector, a company seeking to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for hematological cancers, has raised approximately 361 million Norwegian kroner ($42.5 million) through a private placement.

The firm is targeting the preliminary readout of three-month top line data from its pivotal PARADIGME trial with Betalutin (lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) in the second half of this year, a key value inflection point.

Betalutin is a CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Proceeds from the private placement are expected to finance the company to the end of the first half of 2022, providing an additional at least six months funding to enable Nordic Nanovector to maximize shareholder value from the PARADIGME trial.

The money will help to conduct pharmacokinetics studies and execute CMC activities required for the regulatory filing, initiate preparatory activities for the confirmatory Phase III trial and prepare for market launch.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Nordic Nanovector raises $26 million to develop Betalutin
25 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze