BRIEF—Ocugen appoints new head of investor relations

Biotechnology
22 June 2021

USA-based gene therapy company Ocugen has appointed Ken Inchausti as head of investor relations and communications.

Mr Inchausti joins the company from the US business of Novo Nordisk, where he was a senior director leading corporate media relations and related matters.

As well as working on gene therapies to cure blindness diseases, Ocugen is developing a vaccine for COVID-19, Covaxin, in collaboration with Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Chief financial officer Sanjay Subramanian said: “Ken is joining us at a critical time where we are continuing our plans for obtaining regulatory approval for and potentially commercializing Covaxin in the USA and Canada, as well as the planned initiation our Phase I/IIa clinical trial for OCU400.”

