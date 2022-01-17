Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Ono and Neuriummune expand antibody collaboration

Biotechnology
17 January 2022

Swiss antibody specialist Neurimmune is to expand a 2017 agreement with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical, to include new therapeutic targets in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

The companies will continue to work together using Neurimmune’s Reverse Translational Medicine platform, a proprietary technology for antibody drug creation.

Ono will obtain exclusive rights for global development and commercialization of resulting antibodies, in return for an upfront payment, research fees and success-based milestones, as well as royalties on sales.

Toichi Takino, senior executive officer at Ono, commented: “Through this new collaboration, we will expand our central nervous system disease portfolio and work to deliver innovative medicines to patients with neurodegenerative diseases.”

