Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Peer-reviewed publication of Aduhelm Phase III EMERGE and ENGAGE data

Biotechnology
16 March 2022

A peer-reviewed manuscript detailing data from the much-anticipated pivotal Phase III EMERGE and ENGAGE trials for Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) 100mg/mL injection for intravenous use in early Alzheimer’s disease has been published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD) today, US biotech major Biogen announced.

The publication includes results from the primary, secondary and tertiary endpoints in the trials, as well as safety data and biomarker sub-studies.

The publication may be accessed on the JPAD’s website,  here.

In June 2021, the U PublishS Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Aduhelm as the first Alzheimer’s disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease.

Treatment with Aduhelm should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.

There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied.

Continued approval of Aduhelm for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s), Biogen noted.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's therapies ready for battle at AAIC 2023
12 July 2023
Biotechnology
Negative outlook in Europe casts more doubt on Aduhelm future
18 November 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Biogen to stop selling Aduhelm
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
Eisai to outline progress in Alzheimer's at AAIC 2021
21 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze