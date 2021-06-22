BRIEF—PerkinElmer to acquire viral vector gene delivery firm Sirion Biotech

US conglomerate PerkinElmer has entered into an agreement to acquire Sirion Biotech GmbH, a Germany-based global provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies.

The acquisition, financial terms of which are not disclosed, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Munich, privately-held Sirion has around 50 employees based in Germany, the USA and France.

The company has established a strong licensing portfolio leveraged by over a dozen major pharmaceutical and biotech players researching more than 25 diseases and conditions.

The news also comes on the heels of PerkinElmer’s acquisition of Nexcelom, a cell counting leader headquartered in the USA which closed earlier this week.