Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—PerkinElmer to acquire viral vector gene delivery firm Sirion Biotech

Biotechnology
22 June 2021

US conglomerate PerkinElmer has entered into an agreement to acquire Sirion Biotech GmbH, a Germany-based global provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies.

The acquisition, financial terms of which are not disclosed, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Munich, privately-held Sirion has around 50 employees based in Germany, the USA and France.

The company has established a strong licensing portfolio leveraged by over a dozen major pharmaceutical and biotech players researching more than 25 diseases and conditions.

The news also comes on the heels of PerkinElmer’s acquisition of Nexcelom, a cell counting leader headquartered in the USA which closed earlier this week.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ensoma announces financing and acquisition
9 January 2023
Biotechnology
Estrella Biopharma going public in SPAC merger
10 October 2022
Biotechnology
$62 million deal to bring 'near-term success' for cell therapy
14 January 2019
Biotechnology
Biogen to acquire rare inherited retinal disease drug developer
4 March 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze