Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Pfizer and BioNTech announce early positive update from Phase I/II COVID-19 vaccine study

Biotechnology
20 July 2020

Partners Pfizer and BioNTech have announced initial data from their ongoing German Phase I/II, open-label, non-randomized, non-placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial, that is part of the global mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.

The data further demonstrated the ability of BNT162b1 to elicit high SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing titers.

BNT162b1 elicited strong CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses against SARS-CoV-2- receptor binding domain, compared to baseline.

Local reactions and systemic events after immunization with BNT162b1 were dose-dependent, generally mild to moderate and transient, with occasional severe adverse events that resolved spontaneously.

