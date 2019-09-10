BRIEF—ProBioGen licenses GlymaxX technology to Bayer

German contract development and manufacturing company ProBioGen today announced the closing of a license agreement with pharma major Bayer for the GlymaxX® Technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which are not disclosed, Bayer will leverage the technology to further increase the potency of an undisclosed antibody candidate for oncological indications.

ProBioGen’s antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhancing technology GlymaxX will be applied during cell line development.

“We are glad to add Bayer to our list of licensees,” said ProBioGen’s chief executive Dr Wieland Wolf, adding: “The GlymaxX technology is clinically proven and is a very flexible technology which is liked by all cell lines.”