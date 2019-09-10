Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—ProBioGen licenses GlymaxX technology to Bayer

Biotechnology
10 September 2019

German contract development and manufacturing company ProBioGen today announced the closing of a license agreement with pharma major Bayer for the GlymaxX® Technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial terms of which are not disclosed, Bayer will leverage the technology to further increase the potency of an undisclosed antibody candidate for oncological indications.

ProBioGen’s antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhancing technology GlymaxX will be applied during cell line development.

“We are glad to add Bayer to our list of licensees,” said ProBioGen’s chief executive Dr Wieland Wolf, adding: “The GlymaxX technology is clinically proven and is a very flexible technology which is liked by all cell lines.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chiome Bioscience and ProBioGen link up on antibody production
5 October 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze