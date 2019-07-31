BRIEF—Roche's acquisition of Spark delayed again

Swiss pharma giant Roche is being held up by US and UK regulators as it seeks to complete its $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics.

The deal has been delayed a number of times by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including when the agency asked for more information in June, when it was announced that the UK’s competition watchdog would also be opening an investigation.

This time Roche’s offer has been extended to September 3 while the regulators continue to look into the case.

“The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC and the UK Competition and Markets Authority,” a Roche statement said.