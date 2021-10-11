Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Russia recommends RA drug olokizumab for COVID-19 of any severity

Biotechnology
11 October 2021

The Russian Ministry of Health has issued the 12th version of the Temporary guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

This time the expert analysis resulted in a significant expansion of olokizumab usage in clinical practice.

Olokizumab is the first in Russia novel genetically engineered biological drug developed by R-Pharm, one of the country’s leading biotechs.

In the new document, olokizumab is additionally included in treatment regimens for mild and critical COVID-19 patients in hospital setting.

To compare, the drug was previously recommended to treat patients with moderate severity only.

Secondly, the maximum dosage has been expanded: it is now possible to use up to 256mg in a single injection.

Based on successful research results in rheumatoid arthritis, olokizumab received market authorization in the Russian Federation in May 2020.

Taking into account the variability of SARs-CoV-2 virus strains and clinical profiles of patients, R-Pharm team continues to study efficacy and safety of olokizumab: in May 2021 Phase III clinical trials were rolled out to evaluate high dose IV administration in COVID-19 patients with hyperinflammation.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Russia approves additional indication for olokizumab in COVID-19
17 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze