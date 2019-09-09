BRIEF—Seqirus to use cell-based tech for Flucelvax Tetra

UK-based flu specialist Seqirus has said it will manufacture its influenza vaccine Flucelvax Tetra using cell-based technology for all four strains each season.

The company, a subsidiary of Australia's CSL Limited, will use cell-based Candidate Vaccine Viruses (CVVs) as provided each season by the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS).

The decision, which will be supported by data filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of the required Annual Strain Update, will make the entire production process cell-based.

President Gordon Naylor said: “While we continue to manufacture and distribute egg-based vaccines globally, cell-based influenza vaccines represent a significant advancement in influenza protection.”