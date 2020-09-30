BRIEF—Setback for relugolix in prostate cancer

Myovant Sciences’ relugolix failed to achieve statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic prostate cancer through 48 weeks.

Dan George, a professor of medicine and surgery at the Duke University School of Medicine and HERO program steering committee member, said: “I continue to be excited by relugolix as a potential new and differentiated treatment option for men with prostate cancer given its robust clinical and safety data, including the lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide acetate.”

Relugolix is under Priority Review with a US Food and Drug Administration target action date of December 20, 2020, supported by positive Phase III HERO study results including a 97% responder rate and six positive key secondary endpoints.