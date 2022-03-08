Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Staquis authorization withdrawn in Europe

Biotechnology
8 March 2022

The European medicines regulator has withdrawn its marketing authorisation for Staquis (crisaborole) in atopic dermatitis.

The therapy was not launched in the region, as Pfizer failed to secure the required level of reimbursement following approval in March 2020.

Marketed as Eucrisa, the treatment is widely used in the USA, at a price of around $3,000 per year, following approval there in 2016.

While there are other PDE4 blockers still in development, newer entrants have been more successful, notably IL-4 and IL-13 blocker Dupixent (dupilumab).

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Dupilumab value for atopic dermatitis backed by ICER
12 June 2017
Biotechnology
ICER study comes up with mixed findings on Dupixent and Eucrisa in atopic dermatitis
14 May 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze