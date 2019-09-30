BRIEF—STipe raises 20 million euros to fund immuno-oncology candidates

Stipe Therapeutics (STipe), an immuno-oncology company, has raised 20 million euros ($22 million) to prepare for clinical development of first in class candidates targeting intracellular protein-protein interactions of the STING Pathway.

The investment round was led by the Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund IV, with money also from Novo Holdings, Arix Bioscience, and others.

STipe was spun out from the University of Aarhus, Denmark in 2018, and is targeting a range of hematological and solid tumours, both directly and in combination with other antitumoral agents.