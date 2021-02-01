Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Taysha offers healthy progress update

Biotechnology
1 February 2021

US biotech Taysha Gene Therapies has provided an update on its strategic priorities and provided a business outlook for 2021.

The gene therapy company expects Phase I/II biomarker and preliminary clinical data for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis in the second half of 2021 and by year-end 2021, respectively.

Taysha also plans to initiate a US Phase I/II trial for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis in the second half of 2021 as well as Phase I/II studies for TSHA-118 in CLN1, TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome and TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome by year-end 2021.

Additional programs will advance into IND-enabling studies, and the company will add more indications to its pipeline.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze