BRIEF—Veraxa and Quadira to work together on ADCs

Germany’s Veraxa Biotech, formerly Velabs Therapeutics, has entered into a partnership agreement with Swiss firm Quadira Biosciences.

The companies will jointly develop a suite of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of oncological conditions, using Veraxa’s drug conjugation technology and Quadira’s 3D cellular assay and assessment systems.

Veraxa will be entitled to undisclosed upfront payments and royalties on worldwide sale of products resulting from the collaboration.

Veraxa chief executive Christoph Antz said the collaboration would “strongly speed up the whole ADC drug development process.”

Quadira chief executive Arne Faiss said: “We will generate a suite of best-in-class ADC drug candidates with a significantly de-risked development trajectory and high preclinical maturity.”

