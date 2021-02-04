Bristol Myers performs well in fourth quarter

Beating many analysts’ expectations for the final quarter of 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported sales of $11.1 billion in its annual results statement, yielding full-year revenues of $42.5 billion.

The 39% increase was driven primarily by the impact of the firm’s acquisition of Celgene, which was completed in November 2019.

The results reflect exceptional expenses, including the cost of buying Celgene, leading to a loss per share of $4.45 following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).