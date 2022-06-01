Bristol-Myers Squibb is first foreign pharma to leave Russia

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has become the first foreign pharmaceutical manufacturer that has decided to leave Russia due to the ongoing military conflict and associated with the sanctions imposed on Russia.
So far, the company has already announced that it is transferring its Russian business to its distribution partner, the Swiss firm Swixx BioPharma (previously called Amicus), and has stopped ongoing clinical trials in the country.
According to the Russian pharmaceutical magazine Vademecum, BMS offered employees of its Russian division the chance to join Swixx BioPharma, promising compensation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze