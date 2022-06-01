Saturday 8 November 2025

Bristol-Myers Squibb is first foreign pharma to leave Russia

Biotechnology
1 June 2022
bristol_myers_large-1

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has become the first foreign pharmaceutical manufacturer that has decided to leave Russia due to the ongoing military conflict and associated with the sanctions imposed on Russia.

So far, the company has already announced that it is transferring its Russian business to its distribution partner, the Swiss firm Swixx BioPharma (previously called Amicus), and has stopped ongoing clinical trials in the country.

According to the Russian pharmaceutical magazine Vademecum, BMS offered employees of its Russian division the chance to join Swixx BioPharma, promising compensation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Russia faced with shortage of anti-cancer drugs
18 July 2022
Biotechnology
Deucravacitinib setback seen as bump in blockbuster road by BMS
8 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Negative impact of clinical trials suspension hitting Russian pharma and global drugmakers
4 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Russia experiences drug shortages despite ongoing supplies from abroad
4 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze