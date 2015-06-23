Bristol-Myers Squibb will win big with melanoma combo immunotherapy; says analyst

Data presented at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2015 by US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) suggests that its Opdivo(nivolumab)/Yervoy (ipilimumab) combination of immunotherapies to treat metastatic melanoma will shape the therapeutic landscape once it is approved, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.
According to Fenix Leung, GlobalData’s analyst covering oncology and hematology, data from BMS’ Phase III trial, CheckMate-067, which compared the combination of the Opdivo and Yervoy regimen and Opdivo monotherapy with Yervoy monotherapy, stood out from the crowd because of the combination’s exceptional clinical efficacy.
Opdivo/Yervoy expected to generate peak sales of $3.28 billion
