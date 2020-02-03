Bristol-Myers withdraws Opdivo plus Yervoy filing in Europe

New Jersey, USA-based oncology giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has withdrawn a European application to market Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) for certain people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The announcement contributed to a poor day for Bristol-Myers investors on Friday, with shares in the company finishing down almost a dollar, a fall of 1.35%.
The submission, based on data from CheckMate-227, was for first-line NSCLC with a certain genetic mutation, and was subsequently amended to include a co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
