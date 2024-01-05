British reimbursement agency unlocks funding for rare disease med

Californian rare disease company Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) has received a positive reimbursement decision from the UK’s health technology assessor, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The final draft guidance recommends Evkeeza (evinacumab) for use in the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
The therapy is approved for adults and adolescents over 12, as an adjunct to diet and other low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze