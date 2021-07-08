Broader reimbursement supports flagging Zolgensma sales

The UK’s reimbursement agency has recommended the use of Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in babies.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has agreed a discount scheme with the Swiss drugmaker to unlock access for patients.
The agreement covers babies under the age of six months, or aged seven to 12 months, if their treatment is agreed by a national multidisciplinary team.
