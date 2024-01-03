Monday 29 September 2025

C4X Discovery gets $11 million milestone from AstraZeneca

Biotechnology
3 January 2024
c4xdbig

Early-stage UK-based biotech 4X Discovery Holdings (AIM: C4XD) has received a milestone payment of $11 million from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), triggered by pre-clinical progress of C4XD's NRF2 Activator program, with the news sending C4X’ shares rocketing more than 42% to 12.45 pence this morning.

Under the terms of the November 2022 licensing agreement, C4XD received an initial $2 million upfront payment and is potentially entitled to receive up to $400 million in pre-clinical, clinical development and commercial milestones, and to tiered mid-single digit royalties on future sales.

AstraZeneca is developing C4XD's former NRF2 activator program to deliver an oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory and respiratory diseases, with a lead focus on chronic respiratory disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
C4X Discovery's Nick Ray promoted to CSO
10 January 2023
Biotechnology
C4X Discovery bags global licence deal worth up to $402 million
28 November 2022
Biotechnology
C4X Discovery inks lucrative C4XD oral IL-17A inhibitor deal
12 April 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Quell's Treg cell therapies deal in diabetes and IBD worth up to $2 billion
9 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze