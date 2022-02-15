Cabometyx and Opdivo still superior to sunitinib in advanced renal cell carcinoma

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced two-year follow-up results from analyses of the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial.

The study showed sustained survival and response rate benefits, as well as health-related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements, with the combination of Ipsen’s Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) versus sunitinib in the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

"There has been a dramatic evolution in the treatment landscape across lines of therapy for people living with renal cell carcinoma over recent years"As well as the sustained efficacy and tumor shrinkage benefits with Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo compared to sunitinib and the HRQoL improvements, the trial found a consistent safety profile with that previously observed for the two drugs together.