Calypso to be acquired by Novartis

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has entered an agreement to acquire Dutch firm Calypso Biotech, a developer of Interleukin15 (IL-15) targeted therapies.
Novartis will pay Calypso’s shareholders an upfront payment of $250 million upon closing, with a further of up to $175 million based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.
Calypso, a spin-out from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) in 20213, is focused on the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for an array of autoimmune indications, with an expertise in IL 15 biology. IL-15 is a broad, untapped immune axis that controls barrier function and downstream immune cascades in many chronic autoimmune diseases. Calypso’s lead product candidate, CALY-002, is a potential best-in-class therapeutic antibody that binds to and neutralizes Interleukin-15.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze