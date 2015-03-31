Thursday 20 November 2025

Can-Fite shares fall 60% after CF101 trial results

Biotechnology
31 March 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Shares in inflammatory and cancer specialist Can-Fite (NYSE: CANF) slid more than 60% to a 52-week low of $2.16 following the announcement that its experimental CF101 did not meet its primary endpoint in a Phase II/III study.

Top-line results from the CF101 study of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed that it was not associated with statistically significant improvement in symptom severity against placebo.

The Phase II/III double-blind placebo-controlled study enrolled 326 patients in 17 clinical centers. The first segment comprised three arms with 103 patients receiving either 1mg of CF101, 2mg of CF101 or placebo. All patients receiving placebo were switched to either 1mg or 2mg of CF101 after 12 weeks and continued receiving treatment until week 24. Following a positive interim analysis, Can-Fite continued to enroll patients to the second part of the study. This comprised two arms with 223 patients receiving 2mg of CF101 or placebo. All patients receiving placebo were switched to 2mg of CF101 after 16 weeks and continued receiving treatment until week 32.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze