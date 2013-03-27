Canadian government backs new personalized health research projects

The Canadian government has set out plans which mean that Canadians with debilitating diseases will soon benefit from new personalized approaches to treatment thanks to researchers across the country and funding.

Christian Paradis, Minister of Industry, announced an investment of C$38.8 million ($37.9 million) to support eight research projects in Quebec, as part of the national announcement made by Gary Goodyear, Minister of State (Science and Technology), alongside Mike Lake, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry.

"Our government recognizes that genomics is a science at the core of the global bio-economy and offers a myriad of social and economic benefits," said Minister Paradis, adding: "Through our investments in applied genomics research, we are fostering Canada's innovative capability, while creating jobs and supporting long-term economic growth. These projects have the potential to transform the way health care is delivered in Canada, including improvements in clinical practice, better treatment and outcomes for patients and a more efficient, cost-effective health care system."