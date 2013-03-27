Canadian government backs new personalized health research projects

The Canadian government has set out plans which mean that Canadians with debilitating diseases will soon benefit from new personalized approaches to treatment thanks to researchers across the country and funding.
Christian Paradis, Minister of Industry, announced an investment of C$38.8 million ($37.9 million) to support eight research projects in Quebec, as part of the national announcement made by Gary Goodyear, Minister of State (Science and Technology), alongside Mike Lake, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry.
"Our government recognizes that genomics is a science at the core of the global bio-economy and offers a myriad of social and economic benefits," said Minister Paradis, adding: "Through our investments in applied genomics research, we are fostering Canada's innovative capability, while creating jobs and supporting long-term economic growth. These projects have the potential to transform the way health care is delivered in Canada, including improvements in clinical practice, better treatment and outcomes for patients and a more efficient, cost-effective health care system."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze