Monday 29 September 2025

Cancer vaccine company appoints new chief business officer

Biotechnology
23 January 2024
biotech-appt

French biotech Transgene (Euronext: TNG) has appointed James Wentworth as chief business officer, with immediate effect.

Dr Wentworth, who will also join the executive management team at the virus-based immunotherapy specialist, will lead business, corporate development and partnering strategies.

Transgene, an early pioneer of cancer vaccines, is developing the individualized neoantigen product TG4050, in partnership with Japanese company NEC (TYO: 6701). The firm is hoping to lead in a new treatment area, the market for which analysts at Future Market Insights estimate could be worth $25 billion by 2033.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Transgene shares jump on AstraZeneca collaboration development
15 December 2021
Biotechnology
StromaCare appoints Georges Rawadi as CEO
13 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Atopia Therapeutics names Gregoire Chevalier as CEO
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Juliette Audet named NewAmsterdam CBO
3 April 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze