Cancer vaccine company appoints new chief business officer

French biotech Transgene (Euronext: TNG) has appointed James Wentworth as chief business officer, with immediate effect.
Dr Wentworth, who will also join the executive management team at the virus-based immunotherapy specialist, will lead business, corporate development and partnering strategies.
Transgene, an early pioneer of cancer vaccines, is developing the individualized neoantigen product TG4050, in partnership with Japanese company NEC (TYO: 6701). The firm is hoping to lead in a new treatment area, the market for which analysts at Future Market Insights estimate could be worth $25 billion by 2033.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
