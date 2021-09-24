Wednesday 19 November 2025

Capricor climbs on Duchenne results

Biotechnology
24 September 2021
capricor_large

Californian biotech company Capricor Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CAPR) was trading 6% higher after 90 minutes of trading on Friday.

Markets were reacting to positive final data from the HOPE-2 trial using CAP-1002 to treat patients in advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint of mid-level performance of upper limb, as well as various skeletal and cardiac endpoints, suggesting clinically relevant slowing of disease progression.

