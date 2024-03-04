Cardiff Oncology rockets on trial results for onvansertib

US clinical-stage biotech Cardiff Oncology (Nasdaq: CRDF) saw its shares leap almost 65% to $2.91 by close on Friday as it provided a clinical update on the first release of data from its second-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) ONSEMBLE trial.
The company noted that, although the Phase II ONSEMBLE trial was discontinued as part of the company’s shift to a first-line mCRC program, it enrolled 23 patients randomized across three arms prior to closing the trial to new enrollment. The 23 enrolled patients continued treatment per protocol. The clinical data repeats the efficacy findings of onvansertib in bev naïve patients seen in the company’s earlier Phase Ib/II KRAS-mutated mCRC trial.
