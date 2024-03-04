Monday 29 September 2025

Cardiff Oncology rockets on trial results for onvansertib

Biotechnology
4 March 2024
biotech_research_lab_big

US clinical-stage biotech Cardiff Oncology (Nasdaq: CRDF) saw its shares leap almost 65% to $2.91 by close on Friday as it provided a clinical update on the first release of data from its second-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) ONSEMBLE trial.

The company noted that, although the Phase II ONSEMBLE trial was discontinued as part of the company’s shift to a first-line mCRC program, it enrolled 23 patients randomized across three arms prior to closing the trial to new enrollment. The 23 enrolled patients continued treatment per protocol. The clinical data repeats the efficacy findings of onvansertib in bev naïve patients seen in the company’s earlier Phase Ib/II KRAS-mutated mCRC trial.

Analysts view

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Janssen and B-MS in collaboration over immuno-oncology in lung cancer
26 July 2016
Biotechnology
XBiotech's Phase III results show Xilonix's 76% advanced colorectal cancer improvement vs placebo
2 July 2016




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze