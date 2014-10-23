Cardio3 Biosciences appoints Warren Sherman as chief medical officer

Belgian regenerative, protective and reconstructive therapy specialist Cardio3 Biosciences (Euronext Brussels: CARD) has appointed Warren Sherman as chief medical officer. He will support the development of the company's product pipeline, in cell therapies and cardiovascular disease.
He brings more than 30 years' experience in cardiology, and joins from Columbia University Medical Center in New York where he served roles including interventional cardiologist at Columbia University Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, director of stem cell research and regenerative medicine at the center for interventional vascular therapy and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Christian Homsy, chief executive of Cardio3 BioSciences, said: “We are very pleased to be able to count on Warren Sherman’s expertise in clinical application, as well as his renowned scientific outreach for the further development of Cardio3 BioSciences’ future projects in regenerative therapies and cardiovascular diseases.”
