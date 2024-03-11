CARsgen's BCMA CAR-T therapy zevor-cel approved in China

Shanghai-based CARsgen Therapeutics (HK: 2171) has announced that zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053), or zevor-cel, its autologous CAR T-cell developed for multiple myeloma, has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
The drug is approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have previously progressed after at least three lines of therapy (including a proteasome inhibitor and immunomodulator agent).
Zevorcabtagene autoleucel is an autologous BCMA-targeted CAR T-cell product, generated by transducing T cells with a lentivirus encoding a CAR comprising a fully human BCMA-specific single chain variable fragment (scFv), the human CD8α hinge domain, CD8α transmembrane domain, 4-1 BB co-stimulatory domain and CD3ζ activation domain. The proprietary novel fully-human scFv has high binding affinity and stability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze