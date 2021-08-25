Saturday 8 November 2025

Cassava craters despite denying Alzheimer's data allegations

Biotechnology
25 August 2021
A Texan biotech company focused on Alzheimer’s disease saw its share price crash by 24% during Wednesday morning’s trading after claims were posted about the firm’s scientific integrity online on Tuesday after market hours.

A citizen petition signed by a lawyer on behalf of unnamed clients called for the company’s studies of the experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam to be halted, alleging that some results on the candidate appeared to suggest data manipulation.

"As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified"In February, Cassava said that treatment with simufilam had resulted in improved reasoning and behavior in a trial involving less than 100 people and without a control arm.

