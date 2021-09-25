CDC/ACIP booster jab recommendations at odds with FDA decision

In what is seen by some as an unprecedented and controversial move, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for a booster shot of Comirnaty, the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, in certain populations and also recommended a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings, thus widening the eligible patient population.

The specific recommendations are at odds with the recommendation last week of Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), as a result of which the FDA on Thursday formerly amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Comirnaty, to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series in:

 individuals 65 years of age and older;