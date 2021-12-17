CDC panel prefers mRNA COVID-19 jabs to J&J shot

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed updated recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the prevention of COVID-19, expressing a clinical preference for adults to receive an mRNA vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) jab.
ACIP’s unanimous recommendation followed a discussion of the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the US vaccine supply.
"Real-time scientific information to the American public"This updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the UK.
