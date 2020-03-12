Saturday 20 September 2025

Cediranib plus Lynparza in platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer fails to meet Ph III endpoint

Biotechnology
12 March 2020
Disappointing high-level results from the Phase III GY004 trial, led by NRG Oncology and sponsored by the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), that examined primarily the efficacy and safety of the potential new medicine Recentin (cediranib) added to Lynparza (olaparib) versus platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer have been released by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and partner Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of Canada and the USA.

The trial did not meet the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with cediranib added to Lynparza versus platinum-based chemotherapy. Cediranib is an oral vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitor, which blocks the growth of blood vessels supporting tumor growth.

Shares down in falling market

