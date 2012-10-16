Celgene in deal with PharmAria, including an acquisition option

Recently-formed drug discovery company PharmAria has entered into an agreement with US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to advance the discovery of new high quality small-molecule therapeutics targeting cancer and fibrotic diseases, which includes an option to acquire PharmAria at a later stage.
Under the terms of the deal, Celgene will provide seed-stage funding for PharmAria, and will work with PharmAria to secure additional Series A venture funding in which Celgene will also participate. Following a successful Series A financing, Celgene will receive an equity position in PharmAria, as well as the option to license certain R&D programs. The seed funding being provided by Celgene will be used to secure the initial scientific team, initiate operations and begin to identify clinical candidates against selected targets. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
PharmAria brings together a proven team to drive its drug discovery and development programs. The Company was co-founded in mid-2012 by three highly-experienced early-drug developers, John Hutchinson, president, Jilly Evans, chief scientific officer and Kevin Holme, chief operating officer, who have over 60 years of combined pharmaceutical experience.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze