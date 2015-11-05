Celgene’s 3rd-qtr, which posted a loss, disappoints

US biotech major Celgene Corp's (Nasdaq: CELG) shares fell 6.25% to $119.18 in early trading on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2015 sales that missed estimates and profit that barely topped analysts' estimates.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.33 billion but was below the average analysts’ estimate of $2.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
Celgene posted net loss of $34.1 million, or $0.04 per share in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $508.5 million, or $0.61 per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, arising from acquisitions and collaborations, the company earned $1.23 per share in the quarter, marginally beating the average analysts' estimate of $1.22 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze