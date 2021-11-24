Celgene tech scores again with new option in ultrarare cancer

mTOR pathway specialist Aadi Bioscience (Nasdaq: AADI) has secured US approval for its intravenously-administered oncology therapy Fyarro (sirolimus).

The decision makes Aadi, a Californian precision medicine company, the first to address a very rare and aggressive type of sarcoma, perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

The company reportedly plans to launch at the start of 2022 with a list price of around $39,000 per month.