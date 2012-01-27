Celgene to buy Avila; posts strong 4th-qtr results

USA-based Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) yesterday revealed that it has entered into a definitive merger deal to acquire Avila Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company developing targeted covalent drugs that treat diseases through protein silencing.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Celgene will acquire Avila for $350 million in cash, plus up to $195 million for milestones contingent upon the development and regulatory approval of AVL-292, as well as up to $380 million in potential milestone payments contingent upon the development and approval of candidates generated from the Avilomics platform.
The acquisition positions Celgene to expand its leading role in the future treatment of hematologic cancers with Avila’s AVL-292, a highly-selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) inhibitor, currently in Phase I clinical development. In addition, Avila’s proprietary Avilomics Platform augments Celgene’s investment in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for managing complex disorders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze