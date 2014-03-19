Thursday 20 November 2025

Celgene UK and Ireland appoint Rob Moore as Inflammation and Immunology Business Unit Director

Biotechnology
19 March 2014
Celgene UK and Ireland have announced the appointment of Rob Moore as the new Inflammation and Immunology (I&I) Business Unit Director.

Mr Moore has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for almost 20 years. He began his career as a sales representative with Abbott, before progressing to the Immunology division in 2006. Over his seven years spent with the organization, Mr Moore set up and lead the UK sales team in gastroenterology and created the business unit for dermatology in 2009, where he led the launch of Humira.

Of his new role at Celgene, Mr Moore said: “Celgene is committed to providing innovative treatments that address areas of high unmet medical need, and there is certainly the potential to achieve this in inflammation and immunology. We hope our endeavours in the area can make a difference to the lives of patients – to those individuals who are living with debilitating conditions and, at present, have limited options to help their situation improve. Over the coming years, we hope to launch in other indications and bring multiple follow-on compounds to the market in immunology, building on Celgene’s notable success in haematology and oncology – something I am looking forward to being a part of.”

