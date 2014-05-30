Cell Therapeutics changes name to CTI BioPharma

US biotech firm Cell Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: CTIC) says it will change its corporate name to CTI BioPharma Corp effective today. The company's common stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol: "CTIC."
"The rebranding from Cell Therapeutics to CTI BioPharma comes at a defining moment in our company's history and better reflects who we are today and our aspirations for becoming a leader in developing therapies for patients with blood-related cancers," said James Bianco, president and chief executive of CTI BioPharma. "From the beginning, CTI has looked at potential therapies from the patient's perspective to address both the clinical need and the impact treatment can have on a patient's life. This inspires everything we do and is evident in the drug candidates we are currently pursuing and those we'll look to acquire. Currently, we have a growing commercial presence in Europe for Pixuvri (pixantrone) for patients with relapsed aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and a promising late-stage pipeline that includes a Phase III program for pacritinib, a novel JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor, for patients with myelofibrosis."
The change of the company's name will entail a change in the CUSIP code associated with CTI shares from 150934883 to 12648L 106, together with a change in the ISIN code associated with CTI shares from US1509348835 to US12648L1061. No action is required by shareholders with respect to this change.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze