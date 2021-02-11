Celltrion develops neutralizing antibody cocktail with CT-P59 to tackle COVID-19 variant spread

South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) shares closed up 1.2% at 332,000 won today, after it announced that CT-P59, an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate, has confirmed neutralizing potency against emerging virus mutations and that the company has initiated development of a neutralizing antibody cocktail treatment with CT-P59.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has assessed and independently confirmed that CT-P59 successfully neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7) in addition to the previously identified six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2 (variants S·L·V·G·GH·GR). It also added that cocktail therapy of CT-P59 with another monoclonal antibody candidate demonstrated neutralizing capability against the UK (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants.
As of January 19, 2021, according to media and official sources, around 2,000 cases of the variant VOC 202012/01 (Variant of Concern, year 2020, month 12, variant 01, previously designated VUI, Variant under Investigation) had been identified in 60 countries. In the European Union/EEA, about 1,300 cases have been identified in 23 countries. Outside the EU/EEA, approximately 700 cases have been identified in 37 countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze