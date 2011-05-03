Cephalon accepts Teva's $6.8 billion takeover, again snubbing Valiant's $5.7 billion bid

US biotechnology firm Cephalon (Nasdaq: CEPH) has agreed to accept Israel generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (Nasdaq: TEVA) $81.50 a share, or $6.8 billion in total, takeover offer, further confirming its rejection of an earlier “opportunistic” bid from Canada-based Valeant (TSX: VRX).
The latter recently launched a hostile offer to buy the US firm for $73 per share ($5.7 billion in total; The Pharma Letters March 30 and April 6). News of the Teva deal pushed Cephalon’s shares up 4%, near to an all-time high, to $80.11 and Teva’s rose3.4% to $47.27 - lifting the US health care sector, while Valeant dropped 5.8% to $49.58, as the latter announced that it has withdrawn its consent solicitation to acquire the biotech firm.
Good deal for Cephalon shareholders, says Valeant CEO
