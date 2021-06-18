Saturday 8 November 2025

Charnwood Molecular acquiring Aurelia Bioscience

Biotechnology
18 June 2021
merger-large

Charnwood Molecular, a UK-based pre-clinical discovery contract research organization (CRO) has announced the acquisition of the assay development and biological screening provider, Aurelia Bioscience.

The sector-leading expertise and technology development within Nottingham-based Aurelia Bioscience will enable and enhance Charnwood’s provision of a world-class integrated drug discovery and development service platform as it continues to build upon its strong foundation in medicinal chemistry, scale-up and process research and development.

Aurelia Bioscience is a leading preclinical CRO specializing in bioassay development, pharmacological profiling and compound screening, working in the early stages of the drug discovery pipeline including target identification and validation, hit identification, hit to lead along with lead identification and optimisation. The Aurelia team bring unrivalled experience of a wide range of technologies designed to prosecute these activities in a scalable manner whilst bringing to bear technological developments that have the ability to probe ever further into the molecular interactions from which the drugs of the future may be identified.

