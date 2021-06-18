Charnwood Molecular acquiring Aurelia Bioscience

Charnwood Molecular, a UK-based pre-clinical discovery contract research organization (CRO) has announced the acquisition of the assay development and biological screening provider, Aurelia Bioscience.
The sector-leading expertise and technology development within Nottingham-based Aurelia Bioscience will enable and enhance Charnwood’s provision of a world-class integrated drug discovery and development service platform as it continues to build upon its strong foundation in medicinal chemistry, scale-up and process research and development.
Aurelia Bioscience is a leading preclinical CRO specializing in bioassay development, pharmacological profiling and compound screening, working in the early stages of the drug discovery pipeline including target identification and validation, hit identification, hit to lead along with lead identification and optimisation. The Aurelia team bring unrivalled experience of a wide range of technologies designed to prosecute these activities in a scalable manner whilst bringing to bear technological developments that have the ability to probe ever further into the molecular interactions from which the drugs of the future may be identified.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze