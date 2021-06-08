Checkpoint blockers shown to improve outcomes in severe kidney cancer

New research led by the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, USA, shows that treatment with checkpoint blockers has led to a significant improvement among people with a certain type of kidney cancer.

The study, which included contributions from six centers, is detailed in a presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The researchers found that survival and response rates were improved among people with a particularly aggressive type of kidney cancer, advanced sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma.