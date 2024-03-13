Chinese biotechs dive into innovation mix

Once dubbed as me-too copycats and fast followers, Chinese biotechs are flocking to innovation mix, or combinatorial innovation, hoping to discover a novel therapy based on a mixture of existing resources, according to the consulting firm Clarivate Analytics.
“Through different combinations of existing targets and technologies, Chinese biotechs are speeding up the process to find a new therapy,” said Clarivate’s Beijing-based consultant Bao Shuxin at an online meeting held last week.
For example, Chinese biotechs are racing to develop Claudine 18-targeting therapies using different technologies. Among them are Shandong- based Boan Biotechnology that is working on two ADC candidates-BA1105 and BA1301- to treat solid tumors; China/USA-based Phanes Therapeutics that is developing a bispecific monoclonal antibody (MAb) (BSMAB) PT886 targeting Claudine18.2 and CD47 to treat late-stage solid tumors, and CARsgen, a Shanghai-based biotech, that is trying to get lucky with a CAR-T therapy CT041.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze