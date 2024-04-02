Chinese biotechs see cash again; late-stage assets most attractive

Much like in the West, biotechs in China also recently started to see cash again after a cold spell in the past two years. Promising, late-stage assets are most attractive to investors, especially Chinese state-owned venture capitals, said speakers at Bio China International Convention in Suzhou.
“Chinese yuan denominated funds, now the major investors in China, are usually owned by state-owned capitals. These investors are conservative, risk-wary and prefer stable assets,” said Kevin Chen, funding partner at Biotrack Capital, a US4/CNY dual currency fund based in Shanghai.
Unlike their American counterparts who would bear risks by going after new targets or advanced modalities, Chinese investors prefer assets using verified technologies or against reliable targets. Thus, differentiation is even more important to attract them, Mr Chen continued.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze